NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on Monday. “He prayed at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and Kashi Vishvanath Dham in Kashi. He also took a holy dip in river Ganga," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“The Prime Minister said today’s India is reviving its lost heritage. Here in Kashi, Mata Annapurna herself resides. He expressed happiness that the statue of Mother Annapurna, which was stolen from Kashi, has now been re-established in Kashi after a wait of a century," the statement said.

India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Independence. The freedom struggle and ideas, achievements, actions, and resolve at 75, are the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops to launch the 75 week-long programme to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

“The prime minister said that this whole new complex of Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building. This is a symbol of the Sanatan culture of our India. It is a symbol of our spiritual soul. This is a symbol of India’s antiquity, traditions, India’s energy and dynamism," the PMO said.

“The Prime Minister noted that earlier the temple area was only 3,000 square feet and this has now been enlarged to about 5 lakh square feet. Now 50,000-75,000 devotees can visit the temple and temple premises," it said. “The Prime Minister said Kashi is imperishable and is under the patronage of the Lord Shiva," the PMO said. “The Prime Minister said that dedication of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give a decisive direction to India and will lead to a brighter future. This complex is a witness of our capability and our duty," it said.

Modi has been inaugurating several projects in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The c-led central government has been pushing for big ticket infrastructure projects in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.