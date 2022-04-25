In his first visit to J&K since the scrapping of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of electricity and connectivity projects worth over ₹20,000 crore.

Modi visited Jammu & Kashmir on National Panchayati Raj Day and addressed all the Gram Sabhas across the country.

He said in the 7 decades since independence, private investment of only ₹17,000 crore was made in the erstwhile state but that this is nearing 38,000 crore now.

“Projects worth ₹20,000 crore related to connectivity and electricity have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid here. To give a new impetus to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, work is going on at a fast pace.These efforts will provide employment to a large number of youths of Jammu and Kashmir," Modi said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over ₹3,100 crore. The 8.45-km tunnel will cut the distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km.

Other projects included the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway developed at an estimated cost of ₹7,500 crore, and the 850 MW Ratle hydroelectric project that will be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of around ₹5,300 crore.

In the last 2-3 years, new dimensions of development have been created in J&K, Modi said, adding that for the first time, elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj system- Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and DDC -- have been held there.

Modi said more than 175 central laws have become applicable in J&K.

Stressing on the importance of panchayats in the development of the country, Modi said that Panchayats should help deepen planning and implementation of every project related to the development of the village.