1 min read.Updated: 01 Jan 2022, 12:46 PM ISTLivemint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), transferring an amount of over ₹20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families today.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the money transfer is in line with Modi's continued commitment and resolve to empowering grassroots farmers.
Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' tab present on the home page.
Step 3
Select either of the options - Aadhaar number, Account number, or Mobile number.
Step 4
After choosing the selected option, click on [Set Data'
Step 5
You can also download the PM Kisan Mobile Application from the official website of PM Kisan or from the Google Play store/App Store.
The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, an amount of ₹1.6 lakh crore has been transferred so far.
During the programme held through video-conference, the prime minister will also release equity grant of more than ₹14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit over 1.24 lakh farmers. He will also interact with FPOs during the event and deliver a speech as well.
