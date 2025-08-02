PM KISAN 20th Instalment released: How to check beneficiary status, eligibility, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Varanasi. The instalment is meant to benefit over 9.7 crore farmers across the country, of approximately ₹20,500 crore, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

PM Modi launched the PM-KISAN scheme in 2019 to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, ₹6,000 per year in financial benefits are transferred in three equal instalments into farmers' Aadhaar-seated bank accounts through DBT mode.

Since 2019, ₹3.69 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts through 19 instalments. Earlier, the PM-KISAN's 19th instalment was released on 24 February in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The event witnessed over 9.8 crore farmers across the country receiving direct financial benefits, amounting to more than ₹22,000 crore.

Aim of PM-KISAN scheme: a) It aims to supplement the financial needs of the SMFs in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields, commensurate with the anticipated farm income at the end of each crop cycle.

b) Protect the farmers from falling in the clutches of moneylenders for meeting expenses

How to check beneficiary status: Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan website – http//: pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Access the beneficiary status page.

Step 3: Click on “Beneficiary Status”

Step 4: Enter your aadhaar number or account number.

Step 5: Click on "Get Data"

Step 6: View beneficiary status.

Step 7: Check for payment status.

Modes of the eKYC

a) OTP Based e-KYC

b) Biometric based e-KYC

c) Face authentication-based e-KYC

Features of PM-KISAN: a) Every part of the scheme – Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones – works online.

b) After registration, farmers' land is verified digitally, and money is sent straight to their bank accounts.

c) The scheme has also inspired new tools like Kisan eMitra, a voice-based chatbot, and AgriStack.

d) The PM-KISAN mobile app was launched on 24 February 2020. Later in 2023, the app was launched with an additional “Face Authentication Feature”. This enabled remote farmers to do e-KYC by scanning their face without OTP or fingerprint.

e) The AI Chatbot was launched for the PM-KISAN scheme in 2023. The AI Chatbot provides farmers with prompt, clear, and accurate responses to their queries.