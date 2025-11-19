PM Kisan 21st instalment today: When to expect next ₹2,000 tranche payment, how to check status

The wait for 21st installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which is commonly known as PM Kisan Yojana, is finally over as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the next tranche of ₹2,000 to eligible farmers on November 19 during an event in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister will release the 21st installment of PM-KISAN on 19 November 2025 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu," the official website states. It further notes that nearly ₹18,000 crore will be disbursed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

PM Kisan 21st installment time: When to expect next ₹ 2,000 tranche payment Over 9 crore, PM-Kisan beneficiaries will receive funds from the central government's welfare scheme at 1:00 PM, the website states. The event will be livestreamed at 1:30 PM.

Applicants must note that eKYC is mandatory for PM Kisan registered farmers which can be done via OTP through PM Kisan portal or at the nearest Common Service Centres (CSC) and State Seva Kendras (SSK) via biometric. For the eKYC process, Aadhaar number is needed. Face authentication-based e-KYC can be done using the PM Kisan Mobile App.

“So far, more than Rs. 3.70 lakh crores have been disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families in the country through 20 installments. The benefits of the scheme are being provided to those farmers whose land details are seeded in PM KISAN portal, have bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar and eKYC is completed,” PIB press release dated November 14 states.

How to check PM Kisan 21st installment 2025 status? To check PM Kisan 21st installment 2025 status at pmkisan.gov.in, follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official PM-Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to “Farmer’s Corner” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select “Know Your Status" tab.

Step 4: Provide the registration number and security code to check the status.

Step 5: OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the OTP on the portal and check the status of 21st installment.

PM Kisan Beneficiary List: How to check? To access PM Kisan beneficiary list of a particular village, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1. Visit the official PM Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2. Navigate to ‘Farmers Corner’ on the homepage and click on ‘Beneficiary List’.

Step 3. Enter state, district, sub-district, block and village.

Step 4. By clicking on ‘Get Report,’ the user will be directed to the list of beneficiaries in that particular village.