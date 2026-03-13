PM Kisan 22nd installment delayed — How to track and check payment status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme for more than 9.3 crore farmers across the country in Guwahati.

Launched in February 2019, the scheme provides financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year to each eligible farmer, paid in three equal instalments. The 22nd instalment, ahead of the kharif sowing season, is expected to support farmers in purchasing key agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, noted a PTI report. Generally, the instalments are released during February–March, June–July, and October.

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PM Kisan Beneficiary list: Here's how you can check your name in it Go to the official PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi website. 2. On the homepage, click on “Beneficiary List” under the Farmers Corner section.

3 Select the following details:

State

District

Sub-district (Tehsil / Block)

Village

4. Click “Get Report".

5. A list will appear — you can search your name manually in the village beneficiary list.

PM Kisan 22nd instalment: What could be the reasons for not receiving it? The government has flagged certain doubtful cases that could be removed from the list of beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan scheme. These include individuals who obtained ownership of agricultural land after 1 February 2019, as well as instances where multiple members of the same family, such as spouses or both adult and minor members, are receiving the financial assistance, according to The Economic Times.

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PM Kisan beneficiary: Here's how to check status Farmers can check their beneficiary status under the PM-Kisan scheme by visiting the official portal and accessing the Farmers Corner section. Using the “Know Your Status” option, beneficiaries can quickly view details related to their payments and registration.

e-KYC for PM Kisan Completing e-KYC is compulsory for all farmers enrolled in the scheme. OTP-based e-KYC can be done directly through the portal, while biometric verification can be carried out at the nearest Common Service Centre or State Seva Kendra.

Also Read | PM Kisan Yojana 22nd installment date soon! When to expect next transfer

PM-Kisan beneficiaries have three options to complete e-KYC: OTP-based verification, biometric authentication at designated service centres, and face-authentication-based verification through the PM-Kisan mobile application, which is widely used by farmers across the country.

Farmers can verify their eligibility and track payment details using the “Know Your Status (KYS)” feature available on the PM-Kisan website, mobile application, or through the Kisan eMitra chatbot. The portal now provides a single platform where beneficiaries can check information related to eligibility, land seeding, Aadhaar linkage, e-KYC completion and payment updates.

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The government also stated that, to make the e-KYC process more convenient, a mobile application with face-authentication technology has been introduced. This allows farmers to complete their e-KYC from home without requiring an OTP or visiting centres for biometric verification.

PM Kisan earlier instalments The 19th instalment, amounting to ₹22,000 crore, was distributed to about 9.8 crore farmers in February 2025. This was followed by the 20th instalment of ₹20,500 crore to nearly 9.7 crore beneficiaries in August 2025, and the 21st instalment of ₹18,000 crore to around 9 crore farmers in November 2025.

Also Read | From PM KISAN to MaanDhan Yojana, 5 central government schemes for farmers

With total disbursements reaching nearly ₹4.09 lakh crore up to the 21st instalment, PM-Kisan continues to be one of the government’s flagship direct benefit transfer initiatives aimed at supporting the agricultural sector.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X