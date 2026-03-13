PM Kisan 22nd installment today: How and when to check ₹2,000 tranche payment status

PM Kisan 22nd installment today: The wait for 22nd installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is finally over as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the next tranche of ₹2,000 to eligible farmers on 13 March 2026 during an event in Assam's Guwahati. Under this scheme, commonly known as PM Kisan Yojana, the Centre will disburse ₹18.640 crore to over 9.32 crore PM-Kisan beneficiaries.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister will release the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN on 13th March 2026 from Guwahati, Assam," the official website states.

PM Kisan 22nd installment time: When to expect next ₹ 2,000 tranche payment today Over 9.32 crore PM-Kisan farmers will receive funds from the central government's welfare scheme at 5:00 PM, the website states. The event will be livestreamed at https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in/. Under this scheme, eligible farmers are provided with an income support of ₹6,000 per year in three equal installments.

In the 22nd installment, over 2.15 crore women farmer beneficiaries will receive financial assistance, PIB press release states.

In the previous installment, more than 9 Crore PM-KISAN beneficiaries received funds through this scheme in which the Centre disbursed ₹18,000 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Through the "Know Your Status (KYS)" module available on the PM-KISAN portal, beneficiaries can check their payment status, eligibility, land seeding, Aadhaar linking and e-KYC status.

How to check PM Kisan 22nd installment 2026 status? Follow the steps mentioned below to check PM Kisan 22nd installment 2026 status at pmkisan.gov.in:

Step 1: Visit the official PM-Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select “Farmer’s Corner” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on “Know Your Status" tab.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and security code to check PM Kisan 22nd installment 2026 status.

Step 5: OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the OTP on the portal and check payment status.

PM Kisan Beneficiary List: How to check? Follow the steps provided below to check names of eligible farmers in PM Kisan beneficiary list:

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select ‘Farmers Corner’ link available on the homepage and navigate to ‘Beneficiary List’.

Step 3: Provide relevant details about state, district, sub-district, block and village.