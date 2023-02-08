PM Kisan beneficiaries must link bank account with Aadhaar by 10 Feb: Govt
- Around 67% of the PM Kisan beneficiaries have completed e-KYC while around 88% have linked their bank accounts to get the benefit of the scheme
The beneficiaries of the government's flagship scheme PM Kisan must get their bank account and e-KYC verified by 10 February, officials said on Wednesday. The verification will be important for receiving the next installment of the direct benefit transfer scheme, the officials added.
