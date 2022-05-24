PM Kisan eKYC deadline extended: Check last date and process to complete e-KYC

“For availing benefits under the scheme, Aadhaar is mandatory. However, in cases, where the beneficiaries at present are not having Aadhar or Aadhar Enrollment number, alternate prescribed documents can be collected for identity verification and transfer of benefit to such farmer families for transfer of 1st installment. All such beneficiaries not having Aadhaar card shall have to be compulsorily enrolled under Aadhaar, since transfer of subsequent installments will be done only on basis of Aadhaar seeded data base," according to the official website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}