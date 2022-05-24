PM Kisan eKYC deadline extended: Check last date and process to complete e-KYC

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The central government has extended the deadline for completing the mandatory eKYC for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) to May 31, 2022, the old scheduled deadline was March 22, 2022, which is excellent news for farmers.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
PM Kisan is a central government initiative which provides enrolled farmers with annual income assistance of 6,000/- in three equal installments. Farmers, on the other hand, must complete their KYC task in order to obtain the monetary benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PM Kisan is a central government initiative which provides enrolled farmers with annual income assistance of 6,000/- in three equal installments. Farmers, on the other hand, must complete their KYC task in order to obtain the monetary benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN).
The central government has extended the deadline for completing the mandatory eKYC to May 31, 2022, the old scheduled deadline was March 22, 2022, which is excellent news for farmers.
The central government has extended the deadline for completing the mandatory eKYC to May 31, 2022, the old scheduled deadline was March 22, 2022, which is excellent news for farmers.
“eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022," PM Kisan official portal says.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022," PM Kisan official portal says.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following completion of the mandatory eKYC work, all landholding farmers' families would be eligible for a financial benefit of Rs.6000 per year per family, payable in three equal instalments of Rs.2000 each in four months. The scheme is open to all landholding farmers' families that have a cultivable landholding in their names and have completed the requisite KYC job. Aadhaar and bank account details are required to complete the necessary eKYC seeding.
Following completion of the mandatory eKYC work, all landholding farmers' families would be eligible for a financial benefit of Rs.6000 per year per family, payable in three equal instalments of Rs.2000 each in four months. The scheme is open to all landholding farmers' families that have a cultivable landholding in their names and have completed the requisite KYC job. Aadhaar and bank account details are required to complete the necessary eKYC seeding.
PM Kisan official portal says “the beneficiaries are required to provide their bank account details along with their Aadhaar number so as to credit the financial benefit under the scheme directly into their bank accounts. No benefit can be given if bank account details have not been provided."
PM Kisan official portal says “the beneficiaries are required to provide their bank account details along with their Aadhaar number so as to credit the financial benefit under the scheme directly into their bank accounts. No benefit can be given if bank account details have not been provided."
“For availing benefits under the scheme, Aadhaar is mandatory. However, in cases, where the beneficiaries at present are not having Aadhar or Aadhar Enrollment number, alternate prescribed documents can be collected for identity verification and transfer of benefit to such farmer families for transfer of 1st installment. All such beneficiaries not having Aadhaar card shall have to be compulsorily enrolled under Aadhaar, since transfer of subsequent installments will be done only on basis of Aadhaar seeded data base," according to the official website.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“For availing benefits under the scheme, Aadhaar is mandatory. However, in cases, where the beneficiaries at present are not having Aadhar or Aadhar Enrollment number, alternate prescribed documents can be collected for identity verification and transfer of benefit to such farmer families for transfer of 1st installment. All such beneficiaries not having Aadhaar card shall have to be compulsorily enrolled under Aadhaar, since transfer of subsequent installments will be done only on basis of Aadhaar seeded data base," according to the official website.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to complete the PM Kisan e-KYC process?
1. Visit pmkisan.nic.in and click on ‘eKYC’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section.
How to complete the PM Kisan e-KYC process?
1. Visit pmkisan.nic.in and click on ‘eKYC’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section.
2. Under the ‘OTP Based Ekyc’ section, enter your Aadhaar number and click on ‘Search’.