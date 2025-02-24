PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed the 19th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on Monday, February 24.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana's 19th installment will transfer approximately ₹22,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is a government initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, designed to meet the financial needs of farmers for agricultural inputs and household expenses.

Here's everything you need to know about the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 19th installment, beneficiary status, e-KYC process.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 19th installment date PM Modi disbursed the 19th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Monday, February 24.

Also Read | 5 Things You Must Know About Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

To ensure if the money has been credited to the respective accounts, the farmers can check the beneficiary status.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check beneficiary status Here are the steps to check the beneficiary status for PM Kisan Yojana:

Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in. 2. Under the "Farmers Corner" section, click on “Beneficiary Status.”

3. Enter your Aadhaar number or account number.

4. Verify your payment history and eligibility.

PM Kisan Yojana: Details about e-KYC process To receive the financial assistance from PM Kisan Yojana, farmers have to undergo the e-KYC (Know Your Customer) process.

Also Read | How Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana will benefit 1.7 crore farmers across India

Completing e-KYC is a compulsory step. Here's the full process for completing e-KYC:

Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in. 2. Go to the "Farmers Corner" section.

3. Select “Update Mobile Number.”

4. Enter your Aadhaar details.

5. Verify your details with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

PM Kisan eligibility The PM-KISAN scheme is available to all landholding farmer families who have cultivable land in their names. However, the following people are not eligible: