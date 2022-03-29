There is good news for farmers who have signed up for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN). The central govt has extended the last date for mandatory eKYC. PM Kisan eKYC can now be completed by May 22, 2022 (instead of the current deadline of March 31, 2022).

“Deadline of eKYC for all the PM KISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 22nd May 2022," according to the official portal.

PM-KISAN is a central scheme that aims at providing financial assistance to landholding farmer families, subject to certain exclusion criteria, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Under the scheme, an amount of ₹6,000 per year is transferred in three four-monthly installments of ₹2,000 directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

Payment is done on the basis of Aadhaar seeded data of beneficiaries. Recently, PM Modi released the 10th installment of financial benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme on 1 January.

How to complete e-KYC process

- Visit the official website of PM-Kisan, www.pmkisan.gov.in.

- Click on the e-KYC option on the right corner of the website.

- Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click search.

- Enter the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card.

- Get the OTP and enter it.

- Click on ‘Submit’, the KYC procedure will be completed.

