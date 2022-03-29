PM Kisan KYC date extended: Check cutoff date and know how to complete e-KYC

There is good news for farmers who have signed up for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN). The central govt has extended the last date for mandatory eKYC. PM Kisan eKYC can now be completed by May 22, 2022 (instead of the current deadline of March 31, 2022).

