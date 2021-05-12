The Union government will disburse the next instalment of PM Kisan, the federal cash transfer scheme for farmers, on 14 May, a tranche that will see a few financial and political milestones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked 14 May as the release date to coincide with Eid, an official with knowledge of the matter said. The last instalment of PM Kisan was paid on Christmas, 25 December 2020. In a turnaround, the West Bengal government led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, which resisted implementing the scheme so far, has joined the cash-transfer scheme, the official said. This was reported over the weekend.

In the upcoming tranche, about 90.5 million farmers have qualified to receive a total of around ₹19,000 crore directly in their accounts, the highest single tranche to be paid so far, according to the official mentioned above. The last instalment on 25 December 2020 was worth ₹18,000 crore, though total payouts for that period ended up being higher because of additional farmers being validated. The payouts slated for 14 May will be the first instalment of PM Kisan for the financial year 2021-22.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.