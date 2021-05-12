PM Kisan payouts on 14 May, WB opts in

In the upcoming tranche, about 90.5 million farmers have qualified to receive a total of around ₹19,000 crore directly in their accounts, the highest single tranche to be paid so far, according to the official mentioned above. The last instalment on 25 December 2020 was worth ₹18,000 crore, though total payouts for that period ended up being higher because of additional farmers being validated. The payouts slated for 14 May will be the first instalment of PM Kisan for the financial year 2021-22.