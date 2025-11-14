PM KISAN: Check when PM Modi will release 21st installment of farmers scheme, amount, eligibility — All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the next installment of the farmer's beneficiary scheme PM-KISAN Yojana next week, according to a PTI report.

Launched on February 24, 2019, PM-KISAN or the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, is a government scheme that provides financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year to all eligible farmer families in India.

When is the PM-KISAN 21st installment due? According to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement today, PM Modi will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN scheme on November 19, 2025.

As per the ministry statement more than ₹3.70 lakh crore has been disbursed to 11 crore farmer families via 20 pervious installments. It added that these funds have “helped farmers to buy farm inputs besides catering to other expenses such as education, medical and marriage”.

Who is eligible for PM-KISAN disbursements? To be eligible for PM-KISAN, farmers must have their land details seeded on the scheme portal.

They must also link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

According to the statement, the government has undertaken periodically village-level special saturation campaigns “to identify, verify and include all the cultivable land-owning farmers under the PM-KISAN Scheme”.

Impact of PM-KISAN: ‘Strong catalyst in rural economic growth’ The statement cited a study by the International Food and Policy Research Institute in 2019, which looked into the impact of the PM-KISAN scheme on the lives of farmers. “The study strongly suggests that the funds disbursed under the PM-KISAN scheme have acted as a catalyst in rural economic growth, aided in alleviating the credit constraints for farmers, and increased investments in agricultural inputs,” the statement said.

It added that under the scheme, ensuring last-mile coverage for farmers is of paramount importance. “In line with this, the agriculture ministry has launched a new initiative to create a farmer registry. This well-organised and meticulously scrutinised database will eliminate the need for farmers to go through cumbersome processes to access social welfare benefits,” the statement added.

