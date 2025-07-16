PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: Release date, steps to update address, website, beneficiary list and more

As crores of farmers wait for the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the next tranche of ₹2,000 in July.

The PM Kisan instalment is released every four months, and the previous 19th instalment was released in February 2025. In 2024, the amount was released in June, but this time, the release of the fund was delayed.

A report by Zee News claimed that the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme is expected to be released on 18 July. However, this has not been confirmed.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may release the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to more than 9.8 crore farmers across the country on 18 July during a public meeting in Motihari (East Champaran) on that day.

PM Modi may press the button for the direct transfer of ₹2,000 to the bank accounts of millions of eligible farmers.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How to update land address? Step 1: Visit PM Kisan’s website — https://pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘State Transfer Request’ on the homepage under ‘Farmers Corner’.

Step 3. Fill in ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Aadhaar Number’.

Step 4: Enter captcha code and click on ‘Get OTP’

Step 5: Enter OTP

Step 6: Upload ‘proof of cultivable land’ in your name (land records, khasra/khatoni, etc.)

Step 7: Review changes and submit the form online.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How to avail PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana a). Keep your bank account linked with your Aadhaar card.

b). Check Aadhar seeding with bank account status.

c). Keep DBT option active in Aadhaar-seeded bank account

d). Complete e-KYC

e). Check Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How to check name on beneficiary list? Step 1: Open the official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: See the map of India under the Payment Success tab.

Step 3: There will be a yellow-coloured tab called "Dashboard". Click on it.

Step 4: Fill in complete details on the Village Dashboard tab.

Step 5: Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat.

Step 5: Choose the details

Step 6: Click the 'Get Report' button

Step 7: Check your name on the beneficiaries list.