PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 16th instalment set for release by month-end. Details here
As per the official announcement on the PM Kisan website, the date for the release of the scheme's 16th instalment is confirmed to be set for February 28 this year.
The central government is set to disburse the 16th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to beneficiaries by the end of February, as per the official announcement on the PM Kisan website.
