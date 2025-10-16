PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Application process, eligibility, benefits and more

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is an initiative by the government of India that provides farmers with a minimum income support of up to ₹6,000 per year.
The scheme aims to provide essential financial assistance to all landholding farmers’ families for procuring various inputs, ensuring proper crop health, achieving appropriate yields, and meeting domestic needs.
Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme, eligible farmer families can receive a direct financial benefit of ₹6000 per annum.
This amount will be disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2000 each, released four months into the beneficiaries' accounts.
The scheme is inclusive and targets all landholding farmers' families with cultivable land registered in their names. These families are eligible to benefit from it.
However, certain exclusions apply to ensure that the benefits reach the most deserving.
Some categories of beneficiaries belonging to a higher economic status are specifically excluded, which include:
Step 1: The VLE assists by filling in farmer registration details, which include area of residence, Aadhar number, among other basic details.
Step 2: The VLE will then fill in the land details, which are mentioned in the land holding papers.
Step 3: Upload the supporting documents like Land, Aadhar, and Bank passbook.
Step 4: The applicant accepts the self-declaration, and the form is saved.
Step 5: After saving the application form, make a payment through CSC ID.
Once the above steps are done, one can check their beneficiary status through the Aadhaar number.
The applicants must have three essential prerequisites ready for enrollment, which include, Aadhaar Card, Landholding papers and Savings Bank Account.