PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana eKYC deadline to end tomorrow

The PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme launched on 24th February, 2019 to supplement financial needs of land holding farmers. Financial benefit of ₹6000/- per year in three equal installments, every four month is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The scheme was initially meant for small and marginal farmers (SMFs) having landholding upto 2 hectares but scope of the scheme was extended to cover all landholding farmers with effect from June 2019.To make this whole process more transparent and authenticated, Aadhar validation has been made compulsory. As of now 11.20 Crores beneficiaries data is Aadhar seeded in the scheme.