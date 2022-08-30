PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana eKYC deadline to end tomorrow

The benefits under the Scheme are transferred to the beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer Mode on receipt of their correct data from the respective States/UTs after clearing all validation/verification levels
In an important development related to farmers of the country who are enrolled to get and also waiting for the next ie 12th installment of PM Kisan Yojana, they need to complete the KYC for PM Kisan Yojana by tomorrow and then they will be eligible to get ₹2000 of the next installment in the account.
The PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme launched on 24th February, 2019 to supplement financial needs of land holding farmers. Financial benefit of ₹6000/- per year in three equal installments, every four month is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The scheme was initially meant for small and marginal farmers (SMFs) having landholding upto 2 hectares but scope of the scheme was extended to cover all landholding farmers with effect from June 2019.To make this whole process more transparent and authenticated, Aadhar validation has been made compulsory. As of now 11.20 Crores beneficiaries data is Aadhar seeded in the scheme.
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is being successfully implemented in all States/UTs of the country. The benefits under the Scheme are transferred to the beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer Mode on receipt of their correct data from the respective States/UTs after clearing all validation/verification levels. This is a continuous and ongoing process and the benefits of the Scheme are transferred in three equal instalments every year.
Government has taken many steps for successful implementation of PM-KISAN in all States/UTs of the country, some of which are as follows:
Launching of PM-KISAN portal for uploading of farmers’ data by respective State/UT Governments and first level verification thereof.
Integration of the PM-KISAN portal with UIDAI, PFMS, Income tax portal and Pensioners & Employee Record for validation/weeding out of ineligible beneficiaries, and NTRP portal for refund of amount by ineligible beneficiaries.
Launching of Farmers’ Corner on PM-KISAN portal where farmers can register themselves, check their status of benefit transfer, edit Aadhaar details etc. Farmers can avail all these facilities through CSCs as well.
