PM lauds accomplishments of Divyangjan on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

“The day is about promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at every level of society and development, and to raise awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life. WHO joins this endeavour to reinforce the importance of securing the rights of people with disabilities, so they can participate fully, equally and effectively in society with others, and face no barriers in all aspects of their lives," the World Health Organization (WHO) said on its website.