PM lauds accomplishments of Divyangjan on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the fortitude and accomplishments of people with physical handicaps on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I laud the fortitude and accomplishments of our Divyang sisters and brothers. Our government has undertaken numerous initiatives which have created opportunities for persons with disabilities and enabled them to shine."
“Our government is equally focused on accessibility, which is reflected in the flagship programmes and creation of next-gen infra. I would also like to acknowledge all those working at the grassroots to bring a positive difference in the lives of persons with disabilities."
International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed every year on 3 December. The theme for this year is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world."
“The day is about promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at every level of society and development, and to raise awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life. WHO joins this endeavour to reinforce the importance of securing the rights of people with disabilities, so they can participate fully, equally and effectively in society with others, and face no barriers in all aspects of their lives," the World Health Organization (WHO) said on its website.
According to the Global Report on Assistive Technology, 2.5 billion people need at least one assistive product. The demand is expected to be go up to 3.5 billion by 2050, it added.
