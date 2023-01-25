New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said achievement of 11 crore tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission was a “great feat".

The prime minister also congratulated all those who have benefitted from this initiative. “A great feat, indicative of the ground covered to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to the people of India. Congratulations to all those who have benefitted from this initiative and compliments to those working on the ground to make this Mission a success," Modi tweeted reacting to a post of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat said, “11 crore tap connections! The vision of our PM Narendra Modi ji, the relentless pursuit of the goals set out for Jal Jeevan Mission by the ministry and the effort of our team on ground has made this mega milestone possible." He added that 11 crore homes are now assured of health and well-being with this elixir of life reaching their doorsteps.

Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aims to ensure access of piped water for every household in India.

In his Independence Day speech in 2019, Modi said that half of the country’s households did not have access to piped water. Earmarking ₹3.5 trillion for Jal Jeevan Mission, he said the Centre and states would work towards it in coming years.

The mission’s goal is to provide to all households in rural India safe and adequate water through individual household tap connections by 2024.