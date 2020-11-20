PM lauds forces for foiling JeM's efforts to wreak 'major havoc'

NEW DELHI : PM Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the security forces for eliminating four terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group and thwarting the terror group’s efforts to wreak "major havoc and destruction".

The four terrorists, who were hiding in a truck intercepted by security forces, were killed in a gun battle on Thursday, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota, according to news reports.

In twin Twitter posts, PM Modi said: “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted."

“Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," the prime minister said.

The timing of the interception and the killing of terrorists could be significant given that it comes just days ahead of the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir — voting for which will take place on 28 November. The DDCs are seen as a new unit of governance in Jammu and Kashmir which was made into a union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution last year in August. The process also saw the emergence of Ladakh as a separate union territory from Jammu and Kashmir.

In October, the central government had amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act of 1989 to facilitate the setting up of the DDCs, the members of which will be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. The DDCs are to prepare and approve district plans and capital expenditure.

Since the repeal of article 370, the Central government has been trying to deliver development directly to the citizens of the region wracked by terrorism and insurgency fuelled by Pakistan.

