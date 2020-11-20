PM lauds forces for foiling JeM's efforts to wreak 'major havoc'

The timing of the interception and the killing of terrorists could be significant given that it comes just days ahead of the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir — voting for which will take place on 28 November. The DDCs are seen as a new unit of governance in Jammu and Kashmir which was made into a union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution last year in August. The process also saw the emergence of Ladakh as a separate union territory from Jammu and Kashmir.