Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to the youth, lauding India’s success in sports, space technology and other areas.

Amid a worrying increase in the number of covid-19 cases, Modi also urged people to take the booster dose.

“If it is time for a precaution dose after your second dose, then you must take this third dose. Make your family members, especially the elderly, take a precautionary dose," Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat radio address.

“We also have to take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks. We also have to be alert of the diseases caused by the surrounding filth during the rainy season," he added.

Modi said the youth of the country are ready to touch the sky and are launching their own satellites. “Till a few years ago, in our country, in the space sector, no one even thought about startups. Today their number is more than a hundred. All these startups are working on ideas, which were either not thought about earlier, or were considered impossible for the private sector," he said.

Modi said that startups such as Digantara and Dhruva Space are set to make their first launch from Indian Space Research Organization’s (Isro) launch vehicle on 30 June. In spo-rts, the dominance of Indian players is rising, Modi said, adding that talent is eme-rging from ordinary families in Khelo India Youth Games.

“Father of Adil Altaf from Srinagar, who won the gold in 70 km cycling, does tailoring work, but has left no stone unturned to fulfil his son’s dreams. Today, Adil has brought pride to his father and the entire Jammu-Kashmir," PM Modi said.