PM lauds Venkaiah's tenure as Vice President in three-page letter

PM also made reference to the abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) during Naidu's tenure as Rajya Sabha Chairman. He said "In the five years gone by, several historic bills have been passed and you will certainly look back at them with satisfaction. I am sure the legislations on Articles 370 and 35(A) (relating to abrogation of certain sections of Article 370), which were first tabled in the Rajya Sabha, would have made you very proud,"