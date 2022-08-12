PM lauds Venkaiah's tenure as Vice President in three-page letter

PM lauds Venkaiah's tenure as Vice President in three-page letter2 min read . 12 Aug 2022
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu shared a three page letter written by PM Modi praising his carrier from BJP to central cabinet and Vice Presidency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday commending his journey from the lanes of Nellore to Vice- Presidency as ‘an outstanding and inspiring journey’.
Prime Minister praised Naidu's tenure as Chairman of Rajya Sabha in detail calling him a "stickler for parliamentary discipline and traditions".
He further added, "I know of your personal anguish and discomfort whenever there were unseemly disruptions or the dignity of the Parliament was lowered in any manner. Whenever you spoke about it, there was deep pain in your voice, conveying your worry for the long-term future of our nation and the vibrancy of the Parliament,"
He also praised Naidu for maintaining warm relations with members in the treasury and opposition benches members which furthered a spirit of cordiality in the house and giving opportunity to first-time members, women, and younger members to express themselves while pointing out that the success of his methods is evident in the record rise in Rajya Sabha productivity during his Chairmanship.
PM also made reference to the abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) during Naidu's tenure as Rajya Sabha Chairman. He said "In the five years gone by, several historic bills have been passed and you will certainly look back at them with satisfaction. I am sure the legislations on Articles 370 and 35(A) (relating to abrogation of certain sections of Article 370), which were first tabled in the Rajya Sabha, would have made you very proud,"
The Prime Minister remembered Naidu's days in the BJP and the central cabinet before becoming the Vice President fondly calling his tenure in the BJP organization ‘memorable’. He said, "the interest you took in organisational matters energised every karyakarta (worker). You made efforts to strengthen systems in the party, by setting up more party offices, ensuring they are active hubs of public service and elaborating on the exact roles of each party position"
While comparing the former Vice President to Vinoba Bhave PM said " “Your energy is infectious. It can be seen in your wit and wisdom. Your one-liners are widely admired. Articulation has always been among your greatest strengths. The writings of Vinoba Bhave have always impressed me. He knew how to present things in a crisp manner using the most suitable words. Whenever I hear you, I see shades of the same brilliance"
Venkaiah Naidu shared the 3-page letter addressed to ‘Venkaiah Garu’ on Twitter. He also reciprocated the Prime Minister's wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan while saying he will cherish his association with Modi for long.
Venkaiah Naidu was the 13th Vice President of India since 2017 and emitted office on Wednesday after the new Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar assumed charge.
