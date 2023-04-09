PM launches Big Cats Alliance to keep illegal wildlife trade in check

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday.
“Wildlife protection is not a one-country issue but a universal one", the Prime Minister said, stressing the need for an International Alliance.
In 2019, the Prime Minister had called for an alliance against poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia on Global Tiger Day, and the International Big Cat Alliance is an extension to this spirit.
Modi said that it will be easy to mobilize financial and technical resources for the entire ecosystem associated with the big cat while ensuring their conservation and protection.
“The focus of the international big cat alliance will be on the conservation of the world's seven major big cats, including tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah", the Prime Minister remarked and explained that countries that are home to these cats will be a part of this alliance.
Under the alliance, the member countries will share their experiences, help their fellow countries quicker, and lay emphasis on research, training, and capacity building. “Together we will save these species from extinction, and create a safe and healthy ecosystem", said Modi.
PM Modi inaugurated the commemoration of 50 years of project Tiger at Mysuru University in Karnataka. He also released ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation’ - a summary report of the 5th cycle of management effectiveness evaluation of tiger reserves.
Addressing the gathering about the growing population of tigers, the Prime Minister said India has not only saved the tiger population from declining but also provided an ecosystem where tigers can flourish. The tiger reserves in India cover 75,000 square kilometers of land, and over the past 10-12 years, the tiger population in the country has increased by 75%.
Noting India’s unique achievements in wildlife conservation, Modi said, “India is a country where protecting nature is a part of the culture". India has only 2.4% of the world’s land area, but it contributes toward 8% to known global biodiversity. He stated that India is the largest tiger range country in the world, the largest Asiatic elephant range country in the world with nearly 30,000 elephants, It is also the largest single-horn rhino country with a population of nearly three 3,000. He further added that India is the only country in the world to have Asiatic lions and its population has increased to 675 in 2020 from around 525 in 2015.
Talking about India’s leopard population, the PM stated that it increased by over 60% in four years.
Referring to the work being done to clean up rivers such as the Ganga, Modi highlighted that some aquatic species that were once considered to be in danger have shown improvement. He credited the people’s participation and a culture of conservation for these achievements.
