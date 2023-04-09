PM launches Big Cats Alliance to keep illegal wildlife trade in check

Noting India’s unique achievements in wildlife conservation, Modi said, “India is a country where protecting nature is a part of the culture". India has only 2.4% of the world’s land area, but it contributes toward 8% to known global biodiversity. He stated that India is the largest tiger range country in the world, the largest Asiatic elephant range country in the world with nearly 30,000 elephants, It is also the largest single-horn rhino country with a population of nearly three 3,000. He further added that India is the only country in the world to have Asiatic lions and its population has increased to 675 in 2020 from around 525 in 2015.

