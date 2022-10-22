PM launches Rozgar Mela, 75,000 people to get appointment letters today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Addressing the appointees, the Prime Minister said,“Today marks the day when a new link in the form of Rozgar Mela is being anchored to the employment and self-employment campaigns in the country that are going on for the last 8 years."
PM Modi said that keeping in mind the 75 years of independence, the central government is giving appointment letters to 75,000 youngsters under a programme.
“We decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started so that a collective temperament of completing projects in a time-bound way develops in departments", the prime minister said explaining the rationale of the Rozgar Mela.
“I am happy that many NDA-ruled and BJP-ruled states along with union territories will also organise similar Melas", he added.
In a statement, the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) said, “Today’s initiative will be a significant step towards fulfilling the prime minister’s continuous commitment to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.‘
The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries/departments . The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C.
The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS among others, the PMO said.
These recruitments are being done in mission mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board. Selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled for expeditious recruitment.
