PM launches shorter preventive treatment for TB1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:06 PM IST
The government had announced a direct benefit transfer scheme for TB patients in 2018 and as a result, approximately ₹2,000 crore have been transferred into their bank accounts and roughly 75 lakh patients have benefitted from this.
New Delhi : To eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025, prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative, a pan-India rollout of a shorter preventive treatment and family-centric care model.
