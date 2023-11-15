PM launches ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to promote flagship government schemes
Modi also laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth ₹7,200 crore in Jharkhand, covering sectors such as rail, road, education, coal, petroleum and natural gas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a function marking the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Khunti, Jharkhand, and launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and the Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Development Mission. He also released the 15th installment of PM-KISAN.