PM lays foundation of projects worth Rs3,580 crores in Junagadh

NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs. 3,580 crores in Junagadh, Gujarat. The projects include improvement of coastal highways along with the construction of missing links, two water supply projects and the construction of a godown complex for storage of Agri products.
Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Porbandar area is the tourism capital of Gujarat. “The projects that are being planned today will create huge opportunities for employment and self-employment."
Recalling the tough times of drought and migration from the region, PM Modi said that nature helps the people who work with dedication and authenticity. “In the last two decades, climate adversities have reduced."
He added that a large chunk of India’s coastline belongs to Gujarat. “The same seas that were considered as adversity are now reaping the benefits of our efforts. The Rann of Kutch which was marred by troubles, is now leading the way forward for the development of Gujarat. The Sagar Khedu scheme was launched for the welfare, security, amenities and infrastructure for the fishermen community. Due to these efforts, fish export from the state increased seven times. Double-engine government has brought double speed in the development works."
Prime Minister added that for the first time ever farmers, animal husbandry workers and Sagar Khedu fishermen were connected to the services of Kisan Credit cards scheme. “It simplified the process of availing a loan from the bank. As a result, 3.5 crore beneficiaries are availing of its services. The Kisan Credit Card has made life a lot easier, especially for our animal husbandry workers and the fishermen community."
He further said that the government has taken the initiative to embolden the infrastructure on the coasts of India by executing port-led development. “The coasts of Gujarat have witnessed many new projects based on the Sagar Mala Scheme. Apart from Junagadh, the new Coastal Highway is going to pass through many districts of Porbandar, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Morbi to Central and South Gujarat which will strengthen the connectivity of the entire coastline of Gujarat."
“For the last 8 years, we have taken many steps to enhance the potential of the youth across the country including Gujarat. Efforts are being made to create new opportunities in every aspect from education to employment and self-employment. Today the government is helping the youth at every step of entrepreneurship," PM Modi said.
He said that the state is witnessing the opening of many quality institutions of higher education. “New National Education Policy is bringing new opportunities in Gujarati language. Similarly, digital developments are creating new opportunities for the youth of Gujarat. Digital India has given new opportunities to the youth of Gujarat to hone their various talents. This has created new employment opportunities. The youth have access to the big market. And this is happening because of cheap ‘Made in India’ mobile phones and cheap data facilities."
Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the holistic development of Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur, sewage and water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour.
At Gir Somnath, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two projects, including the development of a fishing port at Madhwad.
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Members of Parliament, Rajeshbhai Chudasama and Ramesh Dhaduk, and Ministers from Gujarat Government, Rushikesh Patel and Devabhai Malam were present on the occasion.
