PM lays foundation stone for 9 highway projects worth 14,258 crore in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for nine highway projects worth ₹14,258 crore in Bihar, paving the way for development in the poll-bound state.

The total road length of these projects is about 350 km and on completion will improve the state’s connectivity with Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

“Today is another important day in the development journey of Bihar. Sometime before now, the foundation stone of 9 projects to increase connectivity in Bihar has been laid. These projects include the construction of four lanes and six lanes of the highway and the construction of three major bridges on the rivers," Modi said in his address.

With the completion of these projects, all rivers in Bihar will have bridges and all major national highways will be widened and strengthened.

The projects comprise four-laning of 47.23 km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section of NH-31 at a cost of ₹1,149 crore, four-laning of 50.89 km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section of NH-31 for ₹2,650 crore, four-laning of 54.53 km Ara-Mohania section of NH-30 at a cost of ₹885.41 crore, construction of a new 28.93 km four-lane bridge across Kosi river on NH-106 , construction of new 4.45 km four-lane bridge across river Ganga on NH-131B at a cost of ₹1110 crore, among others.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated optical fibre internet services in the state.

The announcements come ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar. Earlier this month, Modi announced schemes to support animal husbandry and fisheries in the state - ₹20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the e-Gopala mobile app. He had also dedicated petroleum sector projects in Bihar on Friday, and inaugurated the Kosi mega rail bridge

