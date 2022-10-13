PM lays foundation stone for bulk drug park in Una, Himachal

PM lays foundation stone for bulk drug park in Una, Himachal1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
The raw materials for medicine manufacturing will be produced in Himachal Pradesh. India’s dependency on other countries will decrease significantly.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a bulk drug park and dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, to the nation. He also flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi.
“The key focus of my visit to Himachal Pradesh is connectivity and education. The work begins on the second bulk drug park of the country in Una. Various projects have been inaugurated or their foundation stone is laid. They will greatly benefit the people."
He added that the state of Himachal Pradesh has been chosen as one of the three states to get a bulk drug park. “The decision to bring Vande Bharat to the state shows the priority that the government accords to the state."
He said that the state has played a crucial role in making India the number one medicine manufacturer in the world. “The raw materials for medicine manufacturing will be produced in Himachal Pradesh. India’s dependency on other countries will decrease significantly."
He further said that the government was providing free treatment expenses up to 5 lakh rupees for the poor and needy through Jan Aushadhhi Kendra under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. “The Bulk Drug Park will give further strength to the government’s campaign to provide quality and affordable medical care to people."
The PM added that there was a need for skill and innovation institutions across the country. “It is our biggest priority to hone the skills and potential of the youth. The youth of Himachal has served in the army and created new dimensions in the security of the country. Different types of skills will help them take them to higher positions in the army as well."
“I believe that the golden period of Himachal’s development is about to begin in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This golden period will take Himachal to that height of development for which you all have waited for decades," he said.
