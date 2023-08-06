PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 02:06 PM IST
- Redeveloped at a cost of more than ₹24,470 crore, the stations are spread across 27 states and union territories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing on Sunday.
Redeveloped at a cost of more than ₹24,470 crore, the 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra and 37 in West Bengal. The railways has set an internal target of one-and-a-half years to two years to complete the projects.
Redeveloped at a cost of more than ₹24,470 crore, the 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra and 37 in West Bengal. The railways has set an internal target of one-and-a-half years to two years to complete the projects.
Modi said that almost 1,300 prime railway stations will now be redeveloped as ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’. He added that the redevelopment project will represent a huge boost for infrastructure development in the country.
Modi said that almost 1,300 prime railway stations will now be redeveloped as ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’. He added that the redevelopment project will represent a huge boost for infrastructure development in the country.
The prime minister said India’s stature was growing and highlighted the growing global interest in the country. He credited two major factors for this – the election of a stable, full-majority government, and the government’s ambitious decisions and relentless work.
The prime minister said India’s stature was growing and highlighted the growing global interest in the country. He credited two major factors for this – the election of a stable, full-majority government, and the government’s ambitious decisions and relentless work.
He said that the length of track laid in the country in the past nine years is more than the combined railway networks of South Africa, Ukraine, Poland, the UK and Sweden. He added that last year alone, India laid more railway tracks than the combined networks of South Korea, New Zealand and Australia. The government, he said, is working to make rail journeys accessible and pleasant. “The effort is to provide the best possible experience from train to station," he added. He mentioned better seating on platforms, upgraded waiting rooms and free wifi on thousands of stations.
He said that the length of track laid in the country in the past nine years is more than the combined railway networks of South Africa, Ukraine, Poland, the UK and Sweden. He added that last year alone, India laid more railway tracks than the combined networks of South Korea, New Zealand and Australia. The government, he said, is working to make rail journeys accessible and pleasant. “The effort is to provide the best possible experience from train to station," he added. He mentioned better seating on platforms, upgraded waiting rooms and free wifi on thousands of stations.
Modi said the modernisation of these stations will create a new atmosphere for development and a good first impression on visitors. Upgraded stations will not only increase tourism but will also boost economic activity in nearby areas.
Modi said the modernisation of these stations will create a new atmosphere for development and a good first impression on visitors. Upgraded stations will not only increase tourism but will also boost economic activity in nearby areas.
He added that the ‘Amrit Stations’ will offer a glimpse of India’s cultural and local heritage. For example, Jaipur railway stations will have glimpses of Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort, Jammu Tawi Railway Station will be inspired by the famous Raghunath Mandir, and Dimapur station in Nagaland will showcase the architecture of 16 tribes in the region.
He added that the ‘Amrit Stations’ will offer a glimpse of India’s cultural and local heritage. For example, Jaipur railway stations will have glimpses of Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort, Jammu Tawi Railway Station will be inspired by the famous Raghunath Mandir, and Dimapur station in Nagaland will showcase the architecture of 16 tribes in the region.
Underlining the railways' role in boosting India’s economic growth, Modi said the government has made record investments in the sector. This year, the railways had a budget of more than ₹2.5 lakh crore, a five-fold increase from 2014, he said, adding that locomotive production increased by nine times in the past nine years.
Underlining the railways' role in boosting India’s economic growth, Modi said the government has made record investments in the sector. This year, the railways had a budget of more than ₹2.5 lakh crore, a five-fold increase from 2014, he said, adding that locomotive production increased by nine times in the past nine years.
Talking about railway extension in the northeast, the prime minister said, work is underway on doubling the number of lines, gauge conversion, electrification and new routes. “Soon, all state capitals of the northeast will be connected by the railway network," he added.
Talking about railway extension in the northeast, the prime minister said, work is underway on doubling the number of lines, gauge conversion, electrification and new routes. “Soon, all state capitals of the northeast will be connected by the railway network," he added.