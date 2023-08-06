PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

He said that the length of track laid in the country in the past nine years is more than the combined railway networks of South Africa, Ukraine, Poland, the UK and Sweden. He added that last year alone, India laid more railway tracks than the combined networks of South Korea, New Zealand and Australia. The government, he said, is working to make rail journeys accessible and pleasant. “The effort is to provide the best possible experience from train to station," he added. He mentioned better seating on platforms, upgraded waiting rooms and free wifi on thousands of stations.