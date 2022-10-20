PM lays foundation stone of development initiatives worth Rs1,970 crore in Vyara, Tapi

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the foundation stone of projects worth hundreds of crores of rupees related to the development of this entire tribal area, including Tapi and Narmada, has been laid. “The country has seen two types of politics regarding tribal interests and the welfare of tribal communities. On the one hand, there are parties which do not care for tribal interests and have a history of making false promises to the tribals while on the other hand there is a party like BJP, which always gave top priority to tribal welfare. Welfare of tribal communities is our foremost priority and wherever we have formed the government, we have given top priority to tribal welfare."

