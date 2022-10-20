PM lays foundation stone of development initiatives worth Rs1,970 crore in Vyara, Tapi

NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth Rs. 1,970 crores in Vyara, Tapi.
The projects include the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links, and water supply projects worth over ₹300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts.
Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the foundation stone of projects worth hundreds of crores of rupees related to the development of this entire tribal area, including Tapi and Narmada, has been laid. “The country has seen two types of politics regarding tribal interests and the welfare of tribal communities. On the one hand, there are parties which do not care for tribal interests and have a history of making false promises to the tribals while on the other hand there is a party like BJP, which always gave top priority to tribal welfare. Welfare of tribal communities is our foremost priority and wherever we have formed the government, we have given top priority to tribal welfare."
He added that the tribals should have their own pucca house with electricity, gas connection, toilet, a road leading to the house, a medical centre nearby, means of income in the vicinity, and a school for children. “Gujarat has seen unprecedented development. Every village in the state has 24 hours electricity today, but the first place where every village was connected with an electricity facility was the tribal district of Dang. About a decade and a half ago, under Jyotirgram Yojana, the target of 100 percent electrification was achieved in more than 300 villages of Dang district. This inspiration from Dang district led us to undertake electrification of all villages in the country."
PM Modi further said that the Wadi Yojana was undertaken to give new life to agriculture in tribal areas. “Cashew is cultivated in tribal areas along with fruits like mango, guava and lemon. The Wadi Yojana is responsible for this positive change. Through this scheme, tribal farmers were assisted in cultivating fruits, teak and bamboo on barren land. This program today is going on in many districts of Gujarat."
“In Gujarat, water grids were laid on the lines of electricity grids. a canal and lift irrigation network were constructed in the entire state including Tapi. Water was lifted from Daba Kantha canal and then the water facility in Tapi district increased. The Ukai scheme is being built with an investment of hundreds of crores of rupees and the projects for which the foundation stone has been laid today will further improve the water facility. There was a time when only a quarter of the households in Gujarat had a water connection. Today 100% of households in Gujarat have piped drinking water."
In the last two decades, the Prime Minister said that more than 10 thousand schools have been built in tribal areas, Eklavya Model School and special residential schools for daughters have been set up. “Birsa Munda Tribal University of Narmada and Shri Govind Guru Vishwavidyalaya of Godhra are providing opportunities for higher education to tribal youth. The budget for scholarships for tribal children has now been more than doubled. For the tribal children, we made special arrangements for education and also gave financial help to study abroad."
PM added that the Gujarat government has spent more than one lakh crore rupees on Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana. “Now in the second phase of this scheme, the Gujarat government is again going to spend more than one lakh crore rupees. With this, many new schools for tribal children, many hostels, new medical colleges, and nursing colleges will also be built. Under this scheme, the government is also preparing to build more than 2.5 lakh houses for the tribals. In the last few years, more than 6 lakh houses and land leases have been given to about one lakh tribal families in tribal areas."
“This partnership of development should be strengthened continuously", the Prime Minister said as he urged everyone to join the efforts of the Double Engine government to enhance the potential of the tribal youth. “With Sabka Prayas, we will build a developed Gujarat, and a developed India."
