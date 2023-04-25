PM lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs. 4,850 cr in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:22 PM IST
- According to PMO, the prime minister visited and dedicated NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth more than ₹4,850 crores at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
