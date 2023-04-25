NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth more than ₹4,850 crores at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the prime minister visited and dedicated NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa, the foundation stone of which was also laid by the Prime Minister himself in January 2019. It will transform the healthcare services for the citizens of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

“The state-of-the-art medical college includes the latest research centers, a 24x7 Central library equipped with access to national and international journals, specialized medical staff, medical labs, smart lecture halls, research labs, an anatomy museum, a clubhouse, sports facilities and residences for students and faculty members," the PMO said..

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated 96 projects worth more than Rs. 4850 crores to the nation at Sayli ground, Silvassa.

The projects include government schools at Morkhal, Kherdi, Sindoni and Masat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli District; government schools at Ambawadi, Pariyari, Damanwada, Khariwad and Government Engineering College, Daman; beautification, strengthening and widening of various roads in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district; fish market and shopping complex at Moti Daman and Nani Daman and augmentation of water supply scheme in Nani Daman among others.

The prime minister also handed over the house keys to beneficiaries of PMAY Urban from Diu and Silvassa.