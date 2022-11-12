PM lays foundation stone of projects worth over 10,500 cr in Andhra

“This 745 km long pipeline will be built at a total cost of more than ₹2650 crores. Being a part of Natural Gas Grid (NGG), the pipeline will create the vital infrastructure to supply Natural Gas to domestic households, industries, commercial units and Automobile sectors in various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the City Gas Distribution Network in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh," the PMO said.