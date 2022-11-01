PM lays foundation stone of projects worth 860 cr in Jambughoda, Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and laid foundation stone of projects worth ₹860 crore on Tuesday in Jambughoda, Gujarat.
Addressing the occasion, the prime minister said that hundreds of crores worth of projects related to health, education and skill development of the entire region are being inaugurated. “The new administrative campus of Govind Guru University and Kendriya Vidyalaya will help tribal children."
He added that there was a development gap created by the earlier government. “There was a great lack of basic facilities for education, nutrition and water in the tribal areas. To deal with this situation, we worked in the spirit of Sabka Prayas. Our tribal brothers and sisters took charge of the change and the government, being a friend to them, extended all possible help."
PM Modi said that the change is a round-the-clock effort of lakhs of tribal families. “10 thousand new schools from primary to secondary levels began in the tribal belt, dozens of Eklavya Model Schools, special residential schools for daughters, and ashram shalas. The facilities of free travel on buses provided to the daughters and the availability of nutritious food in schools."
He said that the absence of scientific education in school as another challenge that marred the tribal belt. “In the last two decades, 11 science colleges, 11 commerce colleges, 23 arts colleges and hundreds of hostels were opened in tribal districts. Today there are 2 tribal universities, Govind Guru University in Godhra and Birsa Munda University in Narmada that make for the finest institutions of higher education."
He said that the facilities at Govind Guru University will be further expanded after the inauguration of the new campus. “The new campus of the Skill University of Ahmedabad will also benefit the youth of all tribal areas including Panchmahal. This is the first university in the country which has got the recognition to grant a Drone Pilot License."
PM Modi added that Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana has played a huge role in the all-round development of tribal districts in the last decades. “In the last 14-15 years, more than ₹1 lakh crore has been spent under this scheme in tribal areas. The Gujarat government has decided to further spend ₹1 lakh crore in the coming years."
The Prime Minister said that the tribal youth should get the benefits of rapid industrialization in Gujarat. “The opening of many modern training centres such as Vocational Centres, ITIs and Kisan Vikas Kendras that have helped around 18 lakh tribal youth acquire training and get placement."
He further said that the double-engine government has established hundreds of small hospitals at the village level and opened up more than 1400 health and wellness centres in the tribal areas. “The work on the new building of Godhra Medical College will reduce the burden on medical colleges built in Dahod, Banaskantha, and Valsad."
“Due to Sabka Prayas, good roads have reached every village in the tribal districts with 24 hours electricity. The tribal district of Dang was the first district in Gujarat to have 24 hours electricity which resulted in the expansion of industries in tribal areas. Along with the Golden Corridor of Gujarat, twin cities are being developed. Industrial development is happening rapidly in Halol-Kalol," PM Modi said.
The prime minister said that there is wide scope of development by the double-engine government. “The benefits of development reach everyone. Our intention is clear, to bring change on the ground with hard work and dedication. Together we will build a developed Gujarat, and a developed India."
