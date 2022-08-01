PM may open carbon trade platform on 15 August3 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 12:52 AM IST
Sectors such as cement, steel, thermal plants and fertilizers may be mandated for carbon trading on the platform
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi may launch a national carbon trading platform on 15 August as India presses ahead with its climate commitments, two people aware of the development said.