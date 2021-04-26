PM meets CDS, reviews preparations of armed forces to deal with covid-19 wave

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and reviewed the preparations undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the second wave of covid-19 infections, a government statement said.

In addition to deploying additional medical officers, doctors and nurses at hospitals, the armed forces were aiming to make military-grade medical infrastructure available to civilians, Rawat said.

“The CDS briefed the Prime Minister that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken premature retirement in the last two years are being recalled to work in covid facilities within proximity of their present place of residence," the government statement said.

“Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines," Rawat told the Prime Minister.

Those medical officers currently on staff appointments at command headquarters, corps headquarters, division headquarters, and similar headquarters of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will be employed at hospitals. Nursing personnel were also being employed in large numbers to accompany the doctors at the hospitals, Rawat was quoted as saying.

India is currently struggling with a more infectious second wave of covid-19 infections with hospitals and nursing homes unable to cope with the large influx of critically ill patients as well as a shortage of medical oxygen, essential drugs and hospital beds. India recorded more than 300,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row on Monday.

On the ongoing oxygen crisis in the country, Rawat said that oxygen cylinders available with the armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals’ use. Not just this, the armed forces are also planning to build medical facilities to make potential military medical infrastructure available to the civilians.

Prime Minister Modi reviewed the operations being undertaken by the IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad. He also asked the CDS to instruct Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and officers posted in various headquarters to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to remote areas.

