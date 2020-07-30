PM meets financial regulators to discuss China and preparedness for post-covid

RBI is considering to allow banks to offer moratorium to stressed sectors such as aviation, hospitality among others though many bankers including HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh has openly opposed extension of the loan moratorium. In its financial stability report, RBI last week said its macro stress tests for credit risk indicate that bad loans could touch 12.5% by March 2021 from 8.5% in March 2020 under baseline scenario. It also warned that if the economic conditions worsen further, this may soar to 14.7% under the very severely stressed scenario.