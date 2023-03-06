PM meets top aides on preparing for summer months1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:53 PM IST
The prime minister’s office said Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months, the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence on Monday to review the preparedness for hot weather in the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness materials for different stake-holders like common citizens, medical professionals, local body authorities and disaster response teams.
