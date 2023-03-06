New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence on Monday to review the preparedness for hot weather in the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness materials for different stake-holders like common citizens, medical professionals, local body authorities and disaster response teams.

The prime minister’s office said Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months, the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops.

At the meeting, the efforts underway to monitor irrigation water supply, fodder and drinking water were also reviewed.

Further, the prime minister was briefed about the preparedness of states and hospital infrastructure in terms of availability of required supplies and preparedness for emergencies.

Modi was updated on the various efforts being made in the country to prepare for heat-related disasters and the mitigation measures in place to overcome these. He was briefed about the supplies required in hospitals and preparedness for emergencies.

Modi said separate awareness materials should be prepared for different stakeholders including citizens, medical professionals, municipal and panchayat authorities, and disaster response teams and instructed the people gathered there to take necessary steps to incorporate multimedia lecture sessions in schools to train children to deal with extreme heat conditions, the statement said.

He added that protocols and dos and don’ts for a hot weather should be prepared in accessible formats, and various other modes of publicity like jingles, films, pamphlets etc. should also be prepared and issued.

Modi instructed the India Meteorological Department to prepare daily weather forecasts in a manner which makes predictions easy to interpret and disseminate.