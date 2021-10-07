With just a few hours left for the e-auction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gifts to end, sports gears of Olympians have received the highest bids so far. The e-auction of PM's mementos will end at 5 pm on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's javelin has received the highest bids among all the PM's mementos. The current price of Chopra's javelin stands at ₹1,00,50,000 as per the PM's memento's website. However, till now it has received only two bids. On the opening day of the auction on September 17, Chopra's javelin received a bid of ₹10 crore, but was later cancelled on the suspicion that it could be a fake bid.

On the other hand, the javelin used by Paralympian Sumit Antil's with a base price of ₹1 crore, received a bid of ₹1,00,20,000 from one bidder.

The badminton racquet and bag of bronze medallist PV Sindhu received a single bid of ₹80,00,100 so far. On the other hand, a badminton racquet autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games gold medallist Krishna Nagar received a bid of ₹80.15 lakh. A total of three bidders have shown interest in Nagar's racquet.

The hockey stick with autographs of the women's team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has not received any bid till now. The base price of the hockey stick is ₹80 lakh.

Whereas Boxing Gloves autographed by Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain received a bid of ₹80,00,100.

Apart from the sports gears of Olympians, historical items and religious artefacts have also grabbed bidders' interest.

A small metallic figurine showing Lord Rama, Hanuman, Laxman, and Goddess Sita, titled Bhagwan Ram Parivar, received 44 bids, with the highest being ₹1.35 lakh. Its base price was only ₹10,000.

Apart from religious items, a large-scale three-dimensional replica model of a DRDO tank placed inside a glass box has received 23 bids, with the highest being ₹5 lakh. Its base price was ₹75,000.

So far, of the 1,348 mementos around 1,083 items have received bids.

After the auction ends on October 7, the ministry will notify the highest bidders through email.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.