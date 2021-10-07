Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM mementos e-auction ends today; Neeraj Chopra's javelin gets highest bid

PM mementos e-auction ends today; Neeraj Chopra's javelin gets highest bid

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra
2 min read . 07:32 AM IST Livemint

On the opening day of the auction on September 17, Neeraj Chopra's javelin received a bid of 10 crore, but was later cancelled on the suspicion that it could be a fake bid

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With just a few hours left for the e-auction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gifts to end, sports gears of Olympians have received the highest bids so far. The e-auction of PM's mementos will end at 5 pm on Thursday.

With just a few hours left for the e-auction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gifts to end, sports gears of Olympians have received the highest bids so far. The e-auction of PM's mementos will end at 5 pm on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's javelin has received the highest bids among all the PM's mementos. The current price of Chopra's javelin stands at 1,00,50,000 as per the PM's memento's website. However, till now it has received only two bids. On the opening day of the auction on September 17, Chopra's javelin received a bid of 10 crore, but was later cancelled on the suspicion that it could be a fake bid.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's javelin has received the highest bids among all the PM's mementos. The current price of Chopra's javelin stands at 1,00,50,000 as per the PM's memento's website. However, till now it has received only two bids. On the opening day of the auction on September 17, Chopra's javelin received a bid of 10 crore, but was later cancelled on the suspicion that it could be a fake bid.

On the other hand, the javelin used by Paralympian Sumit Antil's with a base price of 1 crore, received a bid of 1,00,20,000 from one bidder.

On the other hand, the javelin used by Paralympian Sumit Antil's with a base price of 1 crore, received a bid of 1,00,20,000 from one bidder.

The badminton racquet and bag of bronze medallist PV Sindhu received a single bid of 80,00,100 so far. On the other hand, a badminton racquet autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games gold medallist Krishna Nagar received a bid of 80.15 lakh. A total of three bidders have shown interest in Nagar's racquet.

The badminton racquet and bag of bronze medallist PV Sindhu received a single bid of 80,00,100 so far. On the other hand, a badminton racquet autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games gold medallist Krishna Nagar received a bid of 80.15 lakh. A total of three bidders have shown interest in Nagar's racquet.

The hockey stick with autographs of the women's team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has not received any bid till now. The base price of the hockey stick is 80 lakh.

The hockey stick with autographs of the women's team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has not received any bid till now. The base price of the hockey stick is 80 lakh.

Whereas Boxing Gloves autographed by Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain received a bid of 80,00,100.

Whereas Boxing Gloves autographed by Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain received a bid of 80,00,100.

Apart from the sports gears of Olympians, historical items and religious artefacts have also grabbed bidders' interest.

Apart from the sports gears of Olympians, historical items and religious artefacts have also grabbed bidders' interest.

A small metallic figurine showing Lord Rama, Hanuman, Laxman, and Goddess Sita, titled Bhagwan Ram Parivar, received 44 bids, with the highest being 1.35 lakh. Its base price was only 10,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Navratri 2021: PM Modi, Union ministers greet people

Premium

Petrol price above ₹103 in Delhi as fuel prices hiked ...

Premium

Earthquake with 5.5 magnitude hits Pakistan, 20 dead

Premium

These special trains to start in West Bengal on occasio ...

A small metallic figurine showing Lord Rama, Hanuman, Laxman, and Goddess Sita, titled Bhagwan Ram Parivar, received 44 bids, with the highest being 1.35 lakh. Its base price was only 10,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Navratri 2021: PM Modi, Union ministers greet people

Premium

Petrol price above ₹103 in Delhi as fuel prices hiked ...

Premium

Earthquake with 5.5 magnitude hits Pakistan, 20 dead

Premium

These special trains to start in West Bengal on occasio ...

Apart from religious items, a large-scale three-dimensional replica model of a DRDO tank placed inside a glass box has received 23 bids, with the highest being 5 lakh. Its base price was 75,000.

Apart from religious items, a large-scale three-dimensional replica model of a DRDO tank placed inside a glass box has received 23 bids, with the highest being 5 lakh. Its base price was 75,000.

So far, of the 1,348 mementos around 1,083 items have received bids.

So far, of the 1,348 mementos around 1,083 items have received bids.

After the auction ends on October 7, the ministry will notify the highest bidders through email.

After the auction ends on October 7, the ministry will notify the highest bidders through email.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!