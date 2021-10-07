PM mementos e-auction ends today; Neeraj Chopra's javelin gets highest bid

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's javelin has received the highest bids among all the PM's mementos. The current price of Chopra's javelin stands at ₹1,00,50,000 as per the PM's memento's website. However, till now it has received only two bids. On the opening day of the auction on September 17, Chopra's javelin received a bid of ₹10 crore, but was later cancelled on the suspicion that it could be a fake bid.