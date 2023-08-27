comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.45 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 -1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.9 -1.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 970.45 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.85 -1.53%
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi to address 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat today
Back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today.

The broadcasting of the programme will start at 11 am.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “Tune in at 11 AM on Sunday. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India."

The 103rd edition of 'Mann ki Baat' was aired on July 30, when PM Modi mentioned the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for the first time.

Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation.

During the 103rd instalment of 'Mann Ki Baat', broadcasted on July 30th, Prime Minister Modi introduced the 'Meri Mati Mere Desh' campaign for the first time. He acknowledged the ongoing monsoon rains sweeping across the nation and expressed concern over the distress caused by recent natural calamities.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi announces 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to honour martyrs

PM Modi mentioned the challenges posed by flooding in multiple rivers, notably the Yamuna, which had led to difficulties for residents in various regions.

Additionally, he highlighted instances of landslides occurring in hilly terrains, adding to the overall anxiety and hardship faced by the people.

Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014, and reached its 100th episode On April 30, 2023. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 07:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App