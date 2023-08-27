PM Modi to address 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat today

PM Modi to address 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat, broadcasting at 11 am today, highlighting inspiring life journeys.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today.

The broadcasting of the programme will start at 11 am.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Tune in at 11 AM on Sunday. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India."

The 103rd edition of 'Mann ki Baat' was aired on July 30, when PM Modi mentioned the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for the first time.

Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation.

During the 103rd instalment of 'Mann Ki Baat', broadcasted on July 30th, Prime Minister Modi introduced the 'Meri Mati Mere Desh' campaign for the first time. He acknowledged the ongoing monsoon rains sweeping across the nation and expressed concern over the distress caused by recent natural calamities.

PM Modi mentioned the challenges posed by flooding in multiple rivers, notably the Yamuna, which had led to difficulties for residents in various regions.

Additionally, he highlighted instances of landslides occurring in hilly terrains, adding to the overall anxiety and hardship faced by the people.

Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014, and reached its 100th episode On April 30, 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)

