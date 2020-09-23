Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shaheen Bagh's 'Dadi' Bilkis who became the face of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi, actor Ayushmann Khurrana are among the five Indians featured in TIME magazine's " most influential people for the year 2020 " list.

The annual list features pioneers, artists, titans, leaders and icons from around the "who have had the most impact this year".

While PM Modi is listed in the "Leaders" category, Bilkis has been featured under "Icons" in the list.

PM Modi, who turned 70 this month, was last featured on magazine 2017 list as well.

Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana became the youngest Indian to be featured in TIME's list. The 36-year-old actor is among the only three global actors featured in the TIME list of influential people.

However, the more surprising addition to the coveted list was the Shaheen Bagh's famous Dadi (Grandmother). Bilkis was among the leading figures in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA in 2019.

The 82-year-old was known for sitting at the protest site almost daily from early morning till midnight for three months until the protests were curbed due to Covid-19 spread.

The profile of Bilkis in the TIME magazine list, written by journalist and writer Rana Ayyub, reads, she (Bilkis) "became the voice of the marginalized in India".

"With prayer beads in one hand and the national flag in the other, Bilkis became the voice of the marginalized in India, an 82-year-old who would sit at a protest site from 8 a.m. to midnight," it says.

The others Indians featured on the magazine's list include Google CEO Sundar Pichai and clinical microbiology professor Ravindra Gupta who found a cure for AIDS.

