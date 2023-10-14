A garba song written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a new music video. The video shared on social media by Bollywood singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who sang this rendition, has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, Bhanushali wrote: “Dear Narendra Modiii, TanishkBagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life. I hope your poetic notes will resonate more vibrantly through this rendition. Wishing you a Happy Navratri!"

The tweet got a direct response from the prime minsiter who appreciated the version. He wrote: "Thank you Dhvani, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories."

Modi further also shared that while he has not written for many years now, he has "managed to write a new Garba over the last few days", which he will share during Navratri.