PM Modi a lyricist? Promises to share a new Garba song this Navratri. See new video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that while he has not written for many years now, he has managed to write a new Garba over the last few days, which he will share during Navratri.
A garba song written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a new music video. The video shared on social media by Bollywood singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who sang this rendition, has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.
You can watch the full music video here or below:
Dhvani Bhanushali is a Mumbai-based Indian pop singer. She rose to fame with her 2019 single Vaaste which has crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making her the youngest and fastest Indian pop star to hit 1 billion views on the platform.
