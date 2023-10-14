comScore
PM Modi a lyricist? Promises to share a new Garba song this Navratri. See new video

 Livemint ,Edited By Jocelyn Fernandes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that while he has not written for many years now, he has managed to write a new Garba over the last few days, which he will share during Navratri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File: HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File: HT Photo) (HT Photo)

A garba song written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a new music video. The video shared on social media by Bollywood singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who sang this rendition, has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, Bhanushali wrote: “Dear Narendra Modiii, TanishkBagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life. I hope your poetic notes will resonate more vibrantly through this rendition. Wishing you a Happy Navratri!"

The tweet got a direct response from the prime minsiter who appreciated the version. He wrote: "Thank you Dhvani, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories."

Modi further also shared that while he has not written for many years now, he has "managed to write a new Garba over the last few days", which he will share during Navratri.

You can watch the full music video here or below:

Dhvani Bhanushali is a Mumbai-based Indian pop singer. She rose to fame with her 2019 single Vaaste which has crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making her the youngest and fastest Indian pop star to hit 1 billion views on the platform.

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST
