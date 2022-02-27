Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  PM Modi a world leader, everybody pleading him to stop Russia-Ukraine war: Hema Malini

PM Modi a world leader, everybody pleading him to stop Russia-Ukraine war: Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini said countries are pleading PM Modi to stop the war 
1 min read . 06:37 PM IST Livemint

  • PM Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who briefed him in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine

PM Modi is a world leader and some heads of the states are urging to try and stop the Russia-Ukraine war, BJP MP Hema Malini said during a election rally in Uttar Pradesh. 

Referring to the Ukraine war, the BJP leader said a new India has been born in the last seven years under the leadership of PM Modi and UP must participate in the building of this new India. 

"..Even now in the Ukraine Russia war, he is taking part to stop the crisis and everyone is pleading our Modi ji. He is regarded as a big world leader. It is a matter of pride," Hema Malini said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who briefed him in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. 

Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

Prime Minister also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

