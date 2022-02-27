This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"..Even now in the Ukraine Russia war, he is taking part to stop the crisis and everyone is pleading our Modi ji. He is regarded as a big world leader. It is a matter of pride," Hema Malini said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"..Even now in the Ukraine Russia war, he is taking part to stop the crisis and everyone is pleading our Modi ji. He is regarded as a big world leader. It is a matter of pride," Hema Malini said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who briefed him in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who briefed him in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.
Prime Minister also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.
Prime Minister also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.