Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and accused him of doing “the biggest betrayal" against the state. Modi was speaking at a political rally in Begumpet.
“The political party that people of Telangana trusted the most, is the party that did the biggest betrayal to Telangana. When the darkness grows, Lotus starts blooming in that situation. Right before dawn, Lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana," PM Modi said.
“It's sad that those who prospered in the name of Telangana, went ahead, came to power, pushed the state back. Telangana's Government and leaders always do injustice to the state's capability and the talent of its people," he added.
PM Modi hailed BJP’s success at the Munugode Assembly constituency and thanked people for showing “unprecedented" support.
“The manner in which people of Munugode have shown their trust in BJP is unprecedented. I saw how BJP workers brought the entire Telangana government to one Assembly seat. It shows that you have people's blessings and your handwork is bearing fruits," ANI quoted Modi as saying.
On November 30, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party in power, narrowly prevailed with a margin of over 10,000 votes in the fiercely-contested race in Munugode. While the Congress forfeited the security deposit, the BJP came in second. The BJP now claims that its vote total in Munugode increased from a negligible number in 2018 to over 86,000 in the most recent byelection.
On November 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to introduce initiatives and projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana totaling thousands of crores of rupees. Among these are the opening of the HPCL petroleum refinery's ₹26,000 crore expansion and modernisation, the first phase of the new Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam green campus, and a cruise terminal at the Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh.
