On November 30, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party in power, narrowly prevailed with a margin of over 10,000 votes in the fiercely-contested race in Munugode. While the Congress forfeited the security deposit, the BJP came in second. The BJP now claims that its vote total in Munugode increased from a negligible number in 2018 to over 86,000 in the most recent byelection.