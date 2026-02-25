PM Modi achieves rare diplomatic feat with top honours from Israel and Palestine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a rare diplomatic milestone by becoming the first leader to receive Israel’s highest parliamentary honour, the Speaker of the Knesset Medal. The honour further highlights his rare distinction of being recognised with top awards by both Israel and Palestine, following his receipt of the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine in 2018.

On Wednesday (February 25), PM Modi was conferred the Speaker of the Knesset Medal — the highest honour of the Israeli Parliament — by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. He is the first leader to receive this medal, awarded for his “exceptional contribution” to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

Warm welcome and Netanyahu’s remarks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the relationship as a “wondrous friendship.”

“It’s a wondrous friendship, both personally between the two of us and between our two countries and our peoples,” Netanyahu said.

He also referred to the widely known “Modi hug,” calling it a symbol of genuine warmth.

“When you hug someone closely, truly, you know it’s not an act. It’s a real thing. It’s called the Modi hug.”

Netanyahu thanked Modi for India’s support after the October 7, 2023 attacks: “You stood next to Israel… Thank you, my friend.”

PM Modi received a standing ovation, with chants of “Modi, Modi” echoing in the chamber.

Historic reception at the Knesset During the ceremony, Speaker Amir Ohana said: “Today, it is my great privilege… to welcome him as the first Prime Minister of India to address the Knesset and to make history once again.”

Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, attended the official reception.

The visit followed PM Modi’s arrival in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

Highest Palestinian honour in 2018 In 2018, PM Modi was awarded the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine — the highest honour conferred by Palestine on foreign leaders — by President Mahmoud Abbas.

The medal recognised his efforts to strengthen India–Palestine relations and his support for Palestinian aspirations.

The Grand Collar has previously been awarded to global leaders including King Salman of Saudi Arabia and President Xi Jinping of China.

Address to the Knesset: Anti-terror message In his speech to the Israeli Parliament, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s stance on terrorism and regional peace.

PM Modi also referenced India’s experience with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and expressed condolences for victims of the October 7 Hamas attack.

"We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," PM Modi said.

"Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability," he said.

Support for Gaza peace efforts The Prime Minister expressed support for the Gaza peace initiative endorsed by the UN Security Council.

“The Gaza peace initiative… offers a pathway,” he said. “We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace.”

He emphasised India’s commitment to dialogue and stability in the region.